We will work to deliver on the core mandate of CODEO — New Co-Chairs

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II
The Coalition Of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has inaugurated Rev. Dr. Fred Deegbe and Mrs. Elizabeth Joyce Vilars as new co-chairs of the advisory board.

The advisory board is aimed at ensuring the coalition delivered on its mandate.

Speaking at the launch of the reconstituted and expanded CODEO advisory board, Mrs. Elizabeth Joyce Vilars, Co-Chair said, the new board would continue the good legacy of the coalition in years ahead.

She mentioned that the coalition will not renege on its mandate and will explore all opportunities to continue to fulfil its commitment to the good people of Ghana.

"The presence of election observers at polling stations during elections poses a significant deterrent effect against attempts by malicious actors to manipulate the result by exposing potential malpractices is critical in promoting accountability and contributing to the electoral credibility," she noted.

Rev.Dr Fred Deegbe, Co-Chair of CODEO underscored that their work is essential in contributing to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections.

First, is this year's District Level Elections (DLE), and even more crucial is Ghana's ninth consecutive election in the Fourth Republic: December 7, 2024, presidential and parliamentary elections.

Rev Dr. Fred Deegbe and Mrs. Elizabeth Joyce Vilars as Co-Chairs are optimistic that they will set up CODEO for long-term success; while leading the board in engaging key stakeholders and strongly advocating for continuous reforms that would strengthen Ghana's electoral system.

The board which consists of 25 members includes Mrs. Elizabeth Joyce Villars, Rev. Dr. Fred Deegbe as co-chairs, prof. Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi, Mr. Eric Angel Agbe-Carbonu, Sheikh Armiyawo, Mr. Kofi Bentum Quantson, Ms. Daphne Lariba Nabila, Mr. Frank Beecham, Ms. Philippa Larsen, Mr. Albert Dwumfuor, Mr. Alexander Bankole Williams, Rev. Dr. Cyril Fayorsey, Ms. Joyce Nyame, Mrs. Hamida Harrison, Mr. Edmund Acquaye, Alhaj Ahmad Suleman Anderson, Dr. Marzuq Abubakar, Apostle Immanuel Tettey, Ms. Gifty Florence Anin-Botwe, Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh, Nana Asantewaa Afadzinu, Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh, and Ambassador Francis A. Tsegah.

At the end of the event, Prof. Miranda Greenstreet, former Co-Chair of the CODEO Advisory Board was honored for her voluntary service and dedication toward building a solid foundation and integrity Coalition since its inception.

