Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has rubbished claims that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is unfit to lead the News Patriotic Party as its flagbearer based on his religious background.

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Allotey Jacobs expressed his dismay at persons using Dr. Bawumia's Islamic background as a campaign to hinder his chances of leading the NPP to victory in the 2024 elections.

He asserts that Dr. Bawumia though a Muslim, his character exudes true Christian values.

"All this Muslim campaign against Bawumia, let it go.

“He is more Christian than those who claim to be Christians. He is far better in character than those who boast of being Christians.

“Bawumia is more Christian than the Christians, despite being a Muslim," Allotey Jacobs stated emphatically.

He urged the NPP to recognize Dr. Bawumia's qualities and shun dirty politics.