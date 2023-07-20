ModernGhana logo
Joe Ghartey dragged into US$2million Sky train scandal

A member of the National Democratic Congress communication team Ayisha Alhassan has said no matter how far the former Minister of Railways Development Joe Ghartey distance himself from the Skytrain scandal, he cannot be assumed innocent.

She noted that Joe Ghartey, who is aspiring to become the flagbearer of the NPP supervised the mess.

Meanwhile, the former minister dismissed allegations that the ministry under his stewardship authorised a US$2 million payment to a Mauritius-based company for the Accra Sky Train project.

Mr Ghartey clarified that the payment was instead made by the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), not the ministry.

Reacting in an interview on TV3 July 20 Ayisha Alhassan indicated that “Joe Ghartey started with the contract. In fact he lead them on, what due diligence did he do before engaging them? I listened to him and he said he had engaged them. He has asked that they bring a concession agreement, they were going to list an amount of money so from the onset this is a company that didn’t have a license yet the sector Minister then was engaging in a transaction with the company."

“This is serious! is that how we go about doing things with the government? Is that how we tend to protect the public purse? Are these the men we were told they were coming to salvage Ghana’s economy? This is preposterous for crying out loud,” Ayisha Alhassan stated.

In November 2019, the government through the then Minister for the sector, Joe Ghartey, signed an agreement for the construction of the Accra SkyTrain Project on the sidelines of the African Investment Forum in South Africa.

The proposed initiative in Accra provides for the development of five routes, four of which are comprised of radial routes that originate at the proposed SkyTrain Terminal, at the heart of Accra, at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and one route that provides an intra-city commuter loop distribution service, also emanating from Circle.

The project envisaged a total track length across all routes of 194 kilometres.

Subsequently, the management of the Ghana Railway Development Authority disclosed that feasibility studies on the proposed sky-train project in Accra had been completed.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority, Richard Diedong Dombo assured that government will begin implementation of the project after scrutinizing the report it has received.

However, speaking on Citi TV on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the current sector minister, Mr Peter Amewu said government would not go ahead with the sky train project citing lack of funds.

