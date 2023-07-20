Akufo-Addo is guilty as sin for actively facilitating criminal double identity of Rev. Kusi Boateng – Ablakwa

20.07.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has provided documents to back his claim that President Akufo-Addo knew about the double identity of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.

In a post on Facebook, the Minority MP said the President, his Secretary, and his Chief of Staff all knew about the Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi illicit double identity scheme during the presidential approval processes to grant Kusi Boateng/Adu Gyamfi a diplomatic passport.

The alarming documents shared by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reveal that the Akufo-Addo presidency did not raise objections to the conduct which the Human Rights Court has said bothers on criminality.

The North Tongu MP insists that the Akufo-Addo presidency is complicit in facilitating the double identity scheme of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

“Clearly, these latest shocking revelations make the Akufo-Addo presidency deeply complicit and as guilty as sin for actively facilitating and erecting this criminal double identity edifice,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

He continued, “Ghanaians will now fully understand why President Akufo-Addo is unable to fire Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi from the “National” Cathedral Board of Trustees and why the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Dame government is also unable to initiate criminal prosecution against Kusi Boateng/Adu Gyamfi despite incessantly persecuting political opponents.”