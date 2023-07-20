'Ghana pumped 2.6 million dollars into failed Skytrain project, not 2million’— Nana Yaa Gyantuah

20.07.2023 LISTEN

The Convention People’s Party General Secretary Nana Yaa Gyantuah has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the stalled Skytrain project.

He said Ghana actually pumped 2.6 million dollars into the project and not 2million dollars as reported.

According to the CPP General Secretary, he struggles to fathom this act of government when at the time of the project, there were more pressing issues that needed to be addressed.

Speaking on the matter on TV3 on July 20, he stated, “why didn’t we invest such monies to save lives?”

He added, “That is problematic. We have the Volta Region where people are dying, they need speed boats, the young boys and girls crossing these large rivers, and why didn’t we invest such monies to save lives? Building bridges, and buying speed boats for them, then we come to the administrative part of it. No Public Procurement Authority (PPA) approval and unfortunately I just chanced on the accounts committee, they were talking about Ghana infrastructure investment and they actually acknowledged some monies were released.

“As you said nobody has come out to say that whatever has been said in the Auditor General report is not true. Now we are even hearing it is 2.6 million dollars. You see with the country that we are broke like this, we cannot throw away money. There should be systems and that system should be in place for people to e prosecuted for going against these systems,” Nana Yaa Gyantuah stated.

The Minister for Railway Development, John Peter Amewu said the government would not be able to construct any sky train in the country.

According to him, it is not possible to do so.

In November 2019, the government through the then Minister for the sector, Joe Ghartey signed an agreement for the construction of the Accra SkyTrain Project on the sidelines of the African Investment Forum in South Africa.

The proposed initiative in Accra provides for the development of five routes, four of which are comprised of radial routes that originate at the proposed SkyTrain Terminal, at the heart of Accra, at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and one route that provides an intra-city commuter loop distribution service, also emanating from Circle.

The project envisaged a total track length across all routes of 194 kilometres.

Subsequently, the management of the Ghana Railway Development Authority disclosed that feasibility studies on the proposed sky-train project in Accra had been completed.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority, Richard Diedong Dombo then assured that government will begin implementation of the project after scrutinizing the report it has received.

However, speaking on Citi TV on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the current sector minister, Mr Peter Amewu said government would not go ahead with the sky train project.

According to him, government cannot fund the project because it is capital-intensive.