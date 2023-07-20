ModernGhana logo
He 'stupidly, naïvely' used his company to buy cars for Nigerian fraudsters – Inusah Fuseini blasts jailed son in US

A former Member of Parliament, Insuah Fuseini, recently spoke about the arrest and imprisonment of his son, Abdul Insuah, in the United States.

Abdul Insuah, aged 32, was sentenced to a two-year prison term after being found guilty by a federal jury of participating in a fraudulent scheme based in Huntington.

The scheme involved defrauding individuals across multiple states through the use of false online identities.

As part of the sentencing, the court ordered Abdul Insuah to pay $152,000 in restitution and placed him under three years of supervised release following his prison term.

In an interview with Ghanaian media, Mr. Fuseini expressed shock and disappointment over his son's actions.

He attributed Abdul Insuah's involvement in the scheme to "stupidity and naivety."

"It is a difficult thing to accept because you raise your child with the hope of them becoming a good and responsible person. You sit down with them, talk about leading a decent life, and try to instill the importance of hard work. To see him end up in this situation is truly challenging," Mr. Fuseini shared during the interview.

According to Mr. Fuseini, his son had registered a company while studying in the US, engaging in the business of buying cars for people.

This move was not sanctioned by Mr. Fuseini, who believed that the primary focus of sending Abdul to school was to concentrate on studies.

"He registered the company and was buying cars for people, a decision which I never approved of because I believe that if you are sent to school to learn, you must concentrate on your studies. But he registered the company and was buying cars for people, including some individuals in Ghana. However, in this particular case, he bought a car for his fellow students, who happened to be Nigerians. It was later discovered that the money used for the purchase was acquired fraudulently," Mr. Fuseini explained to Accra-based Citi TV.

Despite the situation, the former MP stands firmly by his son, maintaining that Abdul Insuah is not the type of person who would engage in illicit activities.

He has offered his unwavering support during this challenging time.

—classfmonline.com

