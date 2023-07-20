GES interdicts head of West Africa SHS for unauthorized fees

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the headmistress of West Africa Senior High School, Dr Mrs Shine Agatha Ofori, for unauthorized collection of money from students.

The Regional Disciplinary Committee has been tasked to look into the matter and make the final determination.

This was announced by the GES in a statement dated July 19 and signed by the head of Public Relations, Cassandra Twum Ampofo.

She is to hand over the administration of the school to the Regional Director of Education pending the final determination of the case by the regional disciplinary committee.

—citinewsroom