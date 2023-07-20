ModernGhana logo
We fully support Minority’s efforts to stop ‘persecution’ of NDC MPs – Sammy Gyamfi

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has backed steps adopted by the Minority Caucus to protest the prosecution of its legislators.

Members of the Minority had boycotted Parliament on four occasions to solidarise with their colleague Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson who is facing prosecution for perjury.

Three NDC MPs are currently facing trial in different cases. They include Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Asutifi South MP, Collins Dauda and Gyakye Quayson.

The NDC believes the cases are tactics adopted by the government to persecute its legislators.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin ruled that the Minority's boycott of business activities without an official notification and approval from him amounts to a breach of the standing orders of the house which could lead to members of the group losing their seats.

But the NDC MPs say they are not bothered about losing their seats.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi noted that the Minority is mindful of the consequences of its actions.

“These threats of MPs losing their seats, if they continue with the boycott, do not move us at all because what we are doing is in the interest of our constitution and democracy. We are mindful of all these legal issues, and you can be rest assured that we will not get to that stage. But it is not for us to disclose our strategy relative to some of these issues,” he added.

