High Court Judge's decision to deny daily trial for Barker-Vormawor wise move – Franklin Cudjoe

The High Court's decision to deny the requests of #FixTheCountry movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor for his treason felony trial to be held daily has been hailed as a wise move by IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe.

Mr Barker-Vormawor is facing treason charges for social media comments allegedly threatening the state.

His lawyers had requested for the trial to be heard daily but the judge reportedly adjourned it to October 12, 2023.

In a Facebook post on July 18, Franklin Cudjoe said "The High Court Judge that denied our urban warrior Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor his request for daily trial for the trumped up charge of treason is a decent human being. Hope this is emulated by all sensible creatures.”

Barker-Vormawor was arrested in February 2022 upon his return to Ghana from the UK.

He was charged with treason felony for threatening coup.

Barker-Vormawor and his lawyers have insisted the treason charge is baseless.