GES interdicts WASS Headmistress over unauthorized money collection

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the headmistress of West Africa Senior High School (WASS), Dr. Mrs. Shine Agatha Ofori, over allegations of unauthorized collection of money from students.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 19, the Public Relations Unit of GES announced that "Management of GES has interdicted Dr. Mrs. Shine Agatha Ofori, Headmistress of West Africa SHS, for unauthorized collection of money from students."

The statement signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, further noted that "She is to hand over the administration of the school to the Regional Director of Education pending final determination of the case by the Regional Disciplinary Committee."

Details of the allegations against the headmistress are unclear.

However, sources indicate she had been collecting various unauthorized payments from students without recourse to the nation’s education management body.

