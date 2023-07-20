ModernGhana logo
Rains expected in forest zones today — GMet announces

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) predicts a rainy day for parts of the country's forest zones.

In its morning forecast issued today, Thursday, July 20, GMet stated that areas including Axim, Nkroful, Donkorkrom and surroundings will see rain of varying intensity throughout the morning.

Its noted that elsewhere, cloud cover and sunshine will alternate during the day.

GMet also forecasted chances of rainfall later today over locales in the forest and transition zones.

For the coastal city of Axim, GMet projected a 40% chance of thunderstorms and rain in the evening hours.

Similar rainy conditions were forecasted for forest cities like Kete Krachi and Goaso.

Meanwhile, drier weather is expected in Accra, Cape Coast and other coastal areas, with forecasts calling for partly cloudy skies.

Inland cities like Bolgatanga and Wa should also see ample sunshine today.

GMet advised that mist and fog patches will affect mountainous forest and coastal areas early this morning, reducing visibility for motorists.

The agency assured that sea conditions along the coast will remain calm.

The latest forecast issued around 05:00 this morning stressed that residents in forested southern Ghana, are advised to anticipate rainstorms today and take precautions.

Motorists are also advised to drive cautiously amid reduced visibility.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

