19.07.2023 Crime & Punishment

Court issues bench warrant for arrest of Earlbeam Company MD for allegedly stealing £2,400

An Accra Circuit has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a 39-year-old businessman, who allegedly stole cash sum of £2,400 from Earlbeam Company Limited.

Mr Alfred Danso Darkwah is also said to have stolen GH₵60.00 from the same company.

Darkwah, who was charged on two counts of stealing, failed to appear before Court for his plea to be taken.

Superintendent of Police, Augustus Yirenkyi, prosecuting, prayed the Court for a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused person after several attempts were made for him to appear in Court.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, therefore adjourned to July 31, 2023 for the warrant to be executed.

The facts were that, the complainant Mr Michael Danso Darkwah, the operation Manager of Earlbeam Company Limited resided at Achimota, Accra, while the accused person is also a resident of Cantonments, Accra.

The Police said the accused person was the Managing Director of Earlbeam Company Limited, headquartered at Dzorwulu.

It said on June 9, 2023, the company through its Board Chairman wrote a letter to terminate the appointment of the accused person as the Managing Director.

“However, the accused person who disagreed with the termination of his appointment sent the matter to a civil court which is still pending,” the Police added.

It said despite the pendency of the matter, the accused person, on June 14, 2023, went to the company and forcibly took cash, the sum of £2,400 sterling from a client of the company through the company's accountant.

The Police said on June 15, 2023, the accused person went to the restaurant of the company and changed the company's POS, a money collection machine of the company and used the new POS machine to receive GH₵60.00 from clients of the company.

The Police said a report was made to the Police and the accused person was arrested.

It said in the investigation caution statement of the accused person, he admitted collecting £2,400 pounds sterling and GH₵60.00 from the company but stated that the company owed him.

