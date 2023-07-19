Go into Ganja planting - Rastafarian Council to unemployed graduates

Central Regional Chapter of the Rastafarian Council of Ghana, known as Rastafarian Conscious Youth, is urging unemployed Ghanaian youth to obtain licenses and engage in the cultivation of marijuana as a means of generating income.

The group expressed its appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Parliamentarians, the Interior Ministry, and all other stakeholders involved in the passing of the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2023.

This legislation empowers the Ministry of the Interior to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis, opening up various beneficial applications for the versatile plant.

Jah Eddy Bongo, the President of the Rastafarian Conscious Youth, stated that the group has been advocating for the legalization of cannabis cultivation for several years.

Speaking on an Accra-based television station, GhOne, Jah Eddy Bongo appealed to the government and the Narcotics Control Authority to simplify the process of obtaining licenses for marijuana farming.

He emphasized the importance of making it easier for more youth to venture into this industry.

Additionally, Jah Eddy Bongo called on the government to incorporate marijuana cultivation into its flagship program, the “One District One Factory” initiative.

This move, he argued, would create more employment opportunities for the unemployed youth.

He further suggested making use of lands previously destroyed by illegal mining activities, known as Galamsey, for cultivating marijuana.

Dispelling the misconception that marijuana smoking leads to madness, Jah Eddy Bongo highlighted the potential medicinal benefits of the plant. According to him, marijuana has been known to treat ailments such as asthma, hypertension, stroke, and infertility in both males and females, among others. However, he stressed the importance of using marijuana responsibly and cautioned against its abuse.

The Rastafarian Conscious Youth’s message underscores the potential economic benefits that can be derived from the cultivation of marijuana. As the government continues to streamline the licensing process and explore ways to promote responsible marijuana farming, it remains to be seen how this agricultural sector will evolve and contribute to Ghana’s overall economy.

-DGN online