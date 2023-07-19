I never said gov’t employs land guards to reclaim encroached state lands - Lands Ministry Chief Director

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale has indicated that it is not true the Ministry and other government agencies use land guards to reclaim encroached state lands.

The Chief Director has been in the news in the last few days after he reportedly informed the Parliamentary Select Committee about a contract with Aynok Holdings, a company allegedly owned by a land guard to assist in reclaiming government lands.

Appearing before the Public Account Committee (PAC) on Wednesday, July 19, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale said reports of employing the services of land guards to reclaim encroached lands not true.

“I think I take exception to that reportage. I think land guard unfortunately is a terminology that all of us don’t want to be associated with, at least we know what land guards are, they are illegal entities that operate and engage in all forms of criminal activities, I can’t imagine saying the government uses land guards,” the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources said.

Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale continued, “We cannot attribute land guards to our respectable security agencies, it’s unfair and I personally take a very strong exception to that, because I never mentioned land guards in my submission to the committee, I never.”

The Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service have all issued press releases to deny engaging land guards to protect their lands.