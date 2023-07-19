Kwamena Duncan, former Central Regional Minister has praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his good character, likening it to Jesus Christ.

This comes after Dr. Bawumia told his supporters the importance of maintaining a clean and respectful campaign.

During a meeting with NPP supporters, he urged his supporters and spokespersons to avoid engaging in personal attacks and insults.

Unity, he stressed, is crucial for the party's success in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia stated, "I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults."

“We are one family, and we must remain united. Once the contest concludes, we will come together as a cohesive force to ensure the NDC does not return to power," he added.

In reaction to Dr. Bawumia's call for a clean campaign on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Kwamena Duncan commended the Vice President for exhibiting a "Jesus-like" attitude.

The former Central Regional Minister said, "That is his nature. That is the character of the man we are following and supporting. He is a good man."

Duncan highlighted Dr. Bawumia's exemplary character saying, "What a character? What is it? What more do you want to see in a leader? What else do you want to see in a leader?"

He expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia's leadership abilities and affirmed his support for his bid to become the NPP's presidential candidate.