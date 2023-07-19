ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jomoro MP relief residents of Amamamo at Elubo of major danger

Social News Jomoro MP relief residents of Amamamo at Elubo of major danger
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region Dorcas Affo-Toffey has reconstructed a dilapidated wooden bridge in Amamamo at Elubo.

According to the MP for Jomoro Constituency, her core mandate is to better the lives of her constituents.

She said, people reportedly doubted her ability to complete the project when it started.

“It was a bridge that almost everyone in the area commute and so it was their headache to have it constructed,” she stated.

The Chief of Elubo, Nana Kesse Panyin III explained that the bridge had been their headache before the Jomoro MP took office.

He said ‘some people’ came to construct the bridge but the only thing they did was to place a coconut tree on the bridge which was later washed away by the rains.

Nana Panyin III expressed shock at the work done because he thought it was going to be a minor bridge.

The Jomoro MP expresses hope to do more for the constituents despite her court case having drained her financially but that notwithstanding, she would do her best for the constituency as MP.

She also promised to continue to touch the lives of her constituents and urged them to keep faith in her by re-electing her to continue to serve them.

Residents in and around Amamamo at Elubo in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region have now heaved a sigh of relief.

719202365412-g30n1r5edx-r-2

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Two more suspects in Ablekuma bullion van robbery remanded Two more suspects in Ablekuma bullion van robbery remanded 

9 minutes ago

Go into Ganja planting - Rastafarian Council to unemployed graduates Go into Ganja planting - Rastafarian Council to unemployed graduates

19 minutes ago

Gomoa East: Two injured in clash between tipper drivers and Assembly taskforce at Gomoa Ojobi Gomoa East: Two injured in clash between tipper drivers and Assembly taskforce a...

19 minutes ago

My sons stupidity sent him to jail, he thought he could make quick bucks – Insuah Funseini My son’s stupidity sent him to jail, he thought he could make quick bucks – Insu...

38 minutes ago

Thousands of Burkinabes arrive in droves, seek refuge in Garu Thousands of Burkinabes arrive in droves, seek refuge in Garu

56 minutes ago

Hon Albert Akuka Alalzuaga MP Garu Desist from acts that may undermine your stay — Garu MP cautions asylum seekers

2 hours ago

The opposition Azimio alliance has vowed to stage three straight days of protests this week. By Luis Tato AFP Two killed, hundreds arrested in Kenya protests

2 hours ago

Former Ghana Ambassador to China, Ambassador Anani Demuyakor Let’s remove the biases we have on China, make efforts to know, understand the C...

2 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Bawumia is a good man, has good character like Jesus Christ —Kwamena Duncan NPP Primaries: ‘Bawumia is a good man, has good character like Jesus Christ’ — K...

2 hours ago

You have to be consistent —Nana Akomea fires Ken Agyapong ‘You have to be consistent’ — Nana Akomea fires Ken Agyapong

Just in....
body-container-line