Jomoro MP relief residents of Amamamo at Elubo of major danger

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region Dorcas Affo-Toffey has reconstructed a dilapidated wooden bridge in Amamamo at Elubo.

According to the MP for Jomoro Constituency, her core mandate is to better the lives of her constituents.

She said, people reportedly doubted her ability to complete the project when it started.

“It was a bridge that almost everyone in the area commute and so it was their headache to have it constructed,” she stated.

The Chief of Elubo, Nana Kesse Panyin III explained that the bridge had been their headache before the Jomoro MP took office.

He said ‘some people’ came to construct the bridge but the only thing they did was to place a coconut tree on the bridge which was later washed away by the rains.

Nana Panyin III expressed shock at the work done because he thought it was going to be a minor bridge.

The Jomoro MP expresses hope to do more for the constituents despite her court case having drained her financially but that notwithstanding, she would do her best for the constituency as MP.

She also promised to continue to touch the lives of her constituents and urged them to keep faith in her by re-electing her to continue to serve them.

Residents in and around Amamamo at Elubo in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region have now heaved a sigh of relief.