MESTI collaborates with KMA to ensure implementation of the National Plastics Management Policy — Dr. Kwaku Afriyie

Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation has said collaboration with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly in selected electoral areas (Adabraka North) to promote a circular economy through plastic collection, sorting and recycling.

According to Mr. Afriyie, this will be attainable through a Phasing-In Approach to the management of “orphan plastics.”

He said “as a means of reducing the use of single-use plastic packaging in the food sector, the Ministry in collaboration with the University of Ghana (UG) and Notpla launched the Ooho edible water packaging and compostable take-away boxes in selected restaurants at the UG campus.

“As part of behavioral change and awareness creation campaign, the Ministry together with its partners implemented the Plastic-Free Schools project in two (2) schools (St. John Bosco Basic School and Accra Technical Training Center (ATTC)) in the Greater Accra Region."

Speaking at the Ministers’ Press Briefing organized by the Ministry of Information in Accra today, Hon Kwaku Afriyie stressed, “The aim is to promote plastics segregation in schools and integrate plastic management programs into school curriculum as well as set up Eco committees and train Eco ambassadors.”

MESTI is the lead institution mandated to ensure accelerated socioeconomic development of Ghana by formulating policies and a regulatory framework to promote the use of appropriate environmental, scientific, and technological practices and techniques across sectors and at all levels.