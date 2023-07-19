Cabinet approves National Space Policy — Minister

The Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Dr Kwaku Afriyie says the National Space Policy has been approved by Cabinet.

According to Mr Afriyie, the policy is expected to serve as a framework for utilizing space science and technology to drive national development.

He stated that the Ministry would collaborate with relevant ministries and the private sector to establish the Ghana Space Agency.

“This agency will coordinate the development of human capital, infrastructure, and the overall growth of the space science sector”, Hon Kwaku Afriyie said at the Ministers’ press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra today.

He continued that his outfit under the Ghana-Korea K-Innovation Partnership Programme had developed and unveiled a comprehensive 10-year masterplan which would enhance the commercialization of research and innovation in the country.

Hon. Kwaku Afriyie reiterated MESTI’s commitment to global disarmament efforts and pointed out that his Ministry in partnership with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), was actively reviewing the Biological and Toxin Weapons Bill to implement the 1972 Convention on the Prohibition of Bacteriological and Toxin Weapons.