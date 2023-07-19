ModernGhana logo
Anyone associated with scandalous national cathedral project is eroding their integrity – Apaak

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has opined that the National Cathedral project is a cesspool of corruption.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, July 19, the Minority MP said the National Cathedral project is unjustified and needless.

He is of the view that persons associated with the National Cathedral project are only eroding their integrity.

“The unjustified and needless cathedral project is a cesspool of corruption. Anyone associated with this scandalous project at this point is eroding his/her integrity. I doubt if God will ever be pleased with such a questionable honour,” Dr. Clement Apaak shared.

This is his reaction to a revelation by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame resigned from his role as Secretary to the Executive Council of the National Cathedral.

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Ablakwa said the resignation can be seen as a “smart move by the AG to jump ship and also to create a somewhat clever insulation for himself by indicating in his resignation letter that his involvement in the sordid cathedral affairs has been limited."

