Lightning kills 21 cows at Kowie in Sissala East

19.07.2023 LISTEN

Thunder and lightning strike has killed 21 cows in Kowie, a community in the Sissala East Municipality following a rainfall in the area.

The thunderstorms took place at about 0020hrs where the kraal of cattle gathered under a tree in the community.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) got to the community after the incident, the cows were found dead and uniquely arranged around a tree except for two of them that survived the thunderstorm.

Mr Thomas Tipuri, a community member, said 16 of the cattle belonged to a herdsman whom he did not name and had been settled in the community whilst five belonged to him.

He said some traditional priests were immediately called in to perform some rituals before the carcasses were taken away.

He said the families of the owners of the cattle were sad and pained over the loss.

Mr Yakubu Abu, who also hailed from the community, expressed shock at the calamity saying, “This has never happened in the community.”

He said lightning is known to strike tall objects such as trees or poles, but it is possible that the lightning struck a nearby object and then travelled through the ground and affected the cows.

“If you are caught outside during a storm, it is important to avoid sheltering under trees or other tall objects and to seek shelter in a low-lying area if possible”, Madam Francesca Martey of the Ghana Meteorological Authority advised.

GNA