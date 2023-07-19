19.07.2023 LISTEN

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has voiced his support for the calls to abolish the death penalty in Ghana.

Lawyer Fuseini believes that the existing law is redundant suggesting that offenders also deserve compassion.

In an interview with Citi TV monitored by ModernGhana News, he argues that the death penalty is no longer necessary and contradicts the purpose of the prison system, which should focus on reforming such persons.

“I stand for the abolition of the death penalty. Evidence abounds that many people have been subjected to penal punishment when subsequent evidence exonerates them.

“That is number one. Number two, that is the old law where it says death for death, an eye for an eye. No.

“You should look at the Bentham Theory. There must be utility for punishment. Why are we punishing a person? We punish the person to reform, so if we kill that person, we deny that person the opportunity to reform.

“The reformative aspect of punishment is something that should engage our thinking and our understanding. People who have committed grievous offenses need compassion; need our love; need empathy and so you sentence them to death, they are hanged or shot, and then is that compassion?

“Thirdly, I don’t know the last time anyone who was sentenced to death was ever killed. So, the language at the Nsawam is under debilitating conditions, we treat them in an inhuman way.

“The constitution says that the dignity of a human being is invaluable, meanwhile, go and see them,” he stated.

The debate on the abolition of the death penalty has been a topical issue among Members of Parliament (MPs) in Ghana.

The proposed amendment aims to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment for offenses such as murder, attempted murder, genocide, piracy and smuggling of gold or diamonds.

During the parliamentary debate, MPs expressed divergent opinions on the issue.

While some MPs raised concerns about the motion to abolish the death penalty, others supported the amendment.

Cletus Avoka, MP for Zebilla Constituency, expressed reservations about the arguments in favor of the motion, describing it as unmeritorious.

He said, “I first submit that the arguments they have advanced in terms of the motion are very scary and have no measures at all. Arguments in favor of the motion are unmeritorious."

On the other hand, Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina, commended Ghana for not executing anyone since 1993.

"The current position of Ghana is that we are abolitionists in practice. This is so because, since 1993 to date, Ghana has not signed a death warrant to execute anyone, and that is very commendable," he said.

The debate also highlighted the distinction between treaty obligations and non-binding declarations.

James Agalga, MP for Builsa North, and Habib Iddrisu, the Second Deputy Majority Whip clarified that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, while important, does not qualify as a treaty binding Ghana.

"We cannot count universal declarations on human rights as part of our treaty obligations with the greatest of respect. The universal declarations on human rights are declarations; they are non-binding, and so they do not qualify as a treaty," they stated.