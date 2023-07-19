ModernGhana logo
Efforts underway to address issues of unapproved courses – UG and KNUST

Efforts are currently underway to address the issue of unapproved courses at the University of Ghana (UG) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to the 2021 Auditor General's Report, both universities were found to be running unaccredited programmes.

As per recent updates, the University of Ghana has taken significant steps to address the situation. Out of the 80 undergraduate courses cited in the report as unaccredited, 60 have now been duly accredited. The Registrar of the University, Emelia Agyei-Mensah, confirmed this progress while appearing before the Public Accounts Committee.

The Registrar also assured that measures have been put in place to ensure the accreditation of the remaining unaccredited courses.

When questioned about whether students were allowed to take exams and receive certificates for these unaccredited courses, the Registrar stated that certificates were issued once the programmes were rolled out.

Similarly, authorities of the KNUST acknowledged that their institution also runs some unaccredited programmes. However, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, emphasised the considerable effort put into the accreditation process.

She highlighted the collaboration with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and the use of technology to address the problem.

Prof. Rita Dickson expressed confidence that the situation has improved significantly compared to previous years. She also mentioned that the regulator is working on an electronic app to streamline and enhance the accreditation process, moving away from manual procedures.

— classfmonline.com

