ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.07.2023 Education

SHSs short of uniforms for new students as gov't owes suppliers since 2020

SHSs short of uniforms for new students as gov't owes suppliers since 2020
19.07.2023 LISTEN

Institutional Suppliers Association of Ghana has said new students in public senior high schools do not have uniforms to wear and are, thus, making do with their checkered uniforms as a result of a shortage in supply due to the delay by the government in paying arrears owed the suppliers since 2020.

The national president of the suppliers, Mr Stephen Oware, told Odehyeeba Essuman on Accra100.5 FM's morning show Ghana Yensom on Wednesday, 19 July 2023, that the group is frustrated by the failure of the government to clear the arrears.

Prior to the implementation of the Free SHS policy in 2017, suppliers used to deal directly with school heads for the prescribed uniforms, with parents responsible for the payments.

Since the introduction of the Free SHS policy, the Ghana Education Service (GES), under the Ministry of Education, assumed responsibility for paying for uniforms, as part of the government's support to students.

However, the association is now calling for a review of the programme to address the challenges and improve on its effectiveness.

Mr Oware disclosed that the association, comprising 250 members, who supply around 750 schools, has communicated its concerns to various stakeholders, including the Free SHS coordinator, Director-General of Ghana Education Service, and the Minister of Education.

Unfortunately, they were informed, he said, that the cost per unit of a uniform cannot be reviewed this year.

As a result, the association has issued a fourteen-day ultimatum to the government to address their concerns and settle outstanding payments.

If their grievances are not addressed within the specified period, the association says it will take the necessary action to resolve the issue

—Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Appoint Deans of Discipline to curb rising indiscipline – GES to schools Appoint Deans of Discipline to curb rising indiscipline – GES to schools

32 minutes ago

Empty Parliament: Many MPs are on leave of absence — Annoh-Dompreh Empty Parliament: Many MPs are on leave of absence — Annoh-Dompreh

1 hour ago

Quayson's trail: Minority expresses dismay with court's dismissal Quayson's trail: Minority expresses dismay with court's dismissal

1 hour ago

SHSs short of uniforms for new students as gov't owes suppliers since 2020 SHSs short of uniforms for new students as gov't owes suppliers since 2020

1 hour ago

Supreme Court dismisses injunction suit against anti-LGBTQ+ bill; researcher withdraws contempt case against Bagbin too Supreme Court dismisses injunction suit against anti-LGBTQ+ bill; researcher wit...

1 hour ago

Our lawyers working to retrieve locked up research and devt funds from NDK financial services – UGs Director of Finance Our lawyers working to retrieve locked up research and dev’t funds from NDK fina...

1 hour ago

This should be the last time — Clement Apaak tells govt on delay in paying food suppliers This should be the last time — Clement Apaak tells govt on delay in paying food ...

1 hour ago

We wont tolerate attacks on media practitioners by security agencies anymore – GJA We won’t tolerate attacks on media practitioners by security agencies anymore – ...

1 hour ago

Passing anti-gay bill will bring more problems for us – Inusah Fuseini Passing anti-gay bill will bring more problems for us – Inusah Fuseini

1 hour ago

Eviction of traders: Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly refute claims of hiring land guards Eviction of traders: Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly refute claims of hiring ...

Just in....
body-container-line