Obuasi Bitters CEO donates to Obuasi Local Prisons

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aduro Yɛ Herbal Centre, producers of Obuasi Bitters, Collins Amo has donated various assorted items to the Obuasi Local prisons as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities.

The items, GHS30,000 included 25 bags of rice, 2 bags of sugar, 5 bags of maize, a bag of groundnut, 2 bags of beans, soft drinks and 3 bags of gari.

Speaking to the media after the donation, Collins Amo said the donation was a response to a distress call the company received from the Obuasi Local prisons for them to come to their aid in terms of food supply.

He said, "as a business entity we are minded by our core mandate to help the society so we had to step in to salvage a worrying situation of inadequate supply of food to the inmates."

The CEO of Aduro ye bitters has in recent times made similar donations to the needy and orphanages around the country. The CEO believes giving to the prisons is a way of participating in the reformation processes of the prison inmates.

He said, "inmates in our prisons are there to be reformed to be properly integrated into society. As a company, we are delighted to be part of the reformation processes."

He advised the youth of the country to look for opportunities themselves without waiting for government to employ them. Using himself as an example, he said he started his business with only his laptop.

He again admonished the youth to concentrate on having a good future for themselves.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Obuasi Local prisons, the Public Relations Officer DSP Daniel Quaye thanked Aduro ye bitters for coming to their aid.

He said they had to petition the company to assist them with food supply since government cannot shoulder all the burden.

He hinted that the prisons just like most prisons across the country have been confronted with lot of challenges including inadequate supply of food, drugs and congestion.

He appealed to other individuals, institutions or groups to emulate the example of Aduro ye bitters by coming to their aid.

"We believe that government is doing its best but situations we find ourselves calls for other relevant bodies to also come in and support us to keep the reformation processes here going," he stated.

