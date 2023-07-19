ModernGhana logo
‘Stepping down for Akufo-Addo is my biggest political sacrifice’ — Alan reveals

Alan Kyerematen, a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described his decision to step down and allow Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be declared winner of the party's 2007 primaries as his biggest political sacrifice.

His decision was to ensure the unity of the party which he believed helped strengthened the party.

Speaking to NPP delegates in the Volta region, Mr Kyerematen emphasized that his action was driven by the supreme interest of the party and the need to see all members come together to fashion against their common opponent.

"I made the greatest political sacrifice in the history of Ghana's politics by stepping down for Nana Addo. It was in the supreme interest of the NPP and to foster unity," Kyerematen stated during his address to the delegates.

Recently, Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia also cited his role as the chief witness for the NPP in the 2012 election petition against John Dramani Mahama of the NDC, as evidence of his sacrifice and dedication to the party.

