Grounds are fertile for NDC victory in 2024 — Manasseh Azure Awuni

Social News Manasseh Azure Awuni, an award-winning investigative journalist.
With Ghana's 2024 general elections some months away, the political landscape is buzzing with speculation and anticipation.

Manasseh Azure Awuni, a renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist and Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Estate, recently shared his insights on the potential outcome of the elections via Twitter.

Mr Azure's analysis suggests that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a good chance of securing victory. However, he cautions against complacency, particularly if Dr. Bawumia emerges as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate, suggesting that it could shift the dynamics of the race.

According to Mr Azure, the political environment is favouring the NDC, indicating an alignment of factors that could solidify it gains. While he does not explicitly elaborate on these factors, they may include a growing disillusionment with the incumbent government, rising concerns over economic issues, or the perceived need for change among voters.

The journalist warns the NDC against complacency if Dr. Bawumia emerges as the NPP's flagbearer. While the odds may still favor the NDC, Mr Azure stresses the importance of extra hard work to secure a win. This advice underlines the need for the NDC to remain vigilant, considering the events of the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Nana Yaw Ayeh
Nana Yaw Ayeh

Lifestyle and Entertainment ContributorPage: bigayehmedia

