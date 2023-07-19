EOCO unveils 5-year strategic plan

Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has launched its five-year strategic plan, aimed at revitalising the mission and vision statements, while providing a clear and decisive direction for the Office.

The unveiling took place on Friday, July 14, 2023, and was led by COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Executive Director of EOCO.

In her address, COP Addo-Danquah emphasised that the strategic plan marks a significant paradigm shift for EOCO. The comprehensive document is expected to yield consistent and enduring outcomes for the Office, offering much-needed guidance for the next five years.

The Executive Director outlined the plan's key elements, which focus on enhancing internal processes and responsiveness to EOCO's mandate. These include the establishment of a robust asset recovery and management system, leveraging modern technology, strengthening human resources, and fostering vital partnerships.

COP Addo-Danquah expressed her gratitude to the GIZ Governance for Inclusive Programme, co-funded by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO), for their financial support and technical assistance in crafting the five-year strategic plan.

She acknowledged the contributions of Mr. Sampson Kwakwa, the GIZ Technical Advisor, and Mr. Michael Ohene-Effah, the Lead Consultant, in bringing the plan to fruition.

Madam Diana Asonaba Dapaah, the Deputy Attorney-General and Justice Minister, delivered the keynote address and commended EOCO's Governing Board and Management for providing strong leadership, which has steered the Office in the right direction.

The event was graced by distinguished personalities representing various institutions, including the Ghana Police Service, Narcotics Control Commission, Office of the Special Prosecutor, Financial Intelligence Centre, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, and Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition.

