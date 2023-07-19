Kabiru Moro’s uncle suspects cardiac arrest caused former Kotoko striker’s death

19.07.2023 LISTEN

Buhari Tamimu, an uncle of the late Kabiru Moro, a former striker for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has attributed his recent death to cardiac arrest.

The ex-Medeama and RTU attacker tragically passed away on Tuesday, 18th July 2023, while participating in a community football match.

The 35-year-old collapsed on the pitch in Akwatia, located in the Eastern Region, and, unfortunately, did not regain consciousness.

Tamimu, in an interview with Citi Sports, shared his belief regarding the cause of his nephew’s death, saying:

“Honestly, we are yet to take the medical report from them [hospital]. But from the look of things, I believe it was a cardiac arrest.”

Buhari Tamimu went on to provide a detailed account of the incident that led to the death of his nephew.

“I was in the house when I called to talk to a friend,” he recounted. “The friend just told me, ‘Haven’t you heard what has happened?’ He told me Kabiru had passed. “And he went on to tell me that they were playing football on a pitch in Akwatia called ‘Chinese Park’, which is very close to the family house. That’s where he normally plays football all the time. So, as they were playing football, he was given a pass and passed the ball back to one of his teammates, according to the report.” “After releasing the pass to one of his teammates, he fell on his knees. At the time, they thought it was just dizziness. So, his friends were calling him ‘old man,’ not knowing he was actually suffering. They quickly rushed him to the hospital and when they got there, the doctor tried his best to rescucitate him but unfortunately, he couldn’t survive.”

The late Kabiru Moro’s burial took place on Wednesday, July 19, in accordance with Islamic customs.

—citinewsroom