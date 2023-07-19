ModernGhana logo
Omanhene of Goaso Nana Akwasi Bosompra I on a working visit to Indian Embassy

By KayOne | Genesis Radio News Reporter
Social News Omanhene of Goaso Nana Akwasi Bosompra I on a working visit to Indian Embassy
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Omanhene of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I on the 17th of July 2023 paid a call to Mr. S Chinpau Ngaihte, Commercial Representative & Head of Commercial Wing, High Commission of India, Accra.

The Omanhene highly praised India’s support of Ahafo development.

The Chief said that Ahafo and India enjoy deep traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation.

Nana Akwasi Bosompra I said Ahafo which is a new region is devoted to creating jobs and improving people’s livelihoods and therefore needs support from Indian friends.

He wished that Indian friends can continue to support the Ahafoman in key areas such as agriculture, scholarships, housing development, etc, bring more projects to Goaso, transfer its technology to the region vigorously, and realize win-win results.

He also used the visit to officially invite the Commercial Representative and Head of the Commercial Wing at the High Commission of India to his 15th anniversary.

Mr. S Chinpau Ngaihte, Commercial Representative & Head of Commercial Wing on the other hand, briefed the Omanhene on the ongoing program between India and Ahafo Region.

7192023125958-typbsferqm-omanhene-of-goaso-nana-akwasi-bosompra-i-2.jpeg

