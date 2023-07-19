Agenda 111: Bawumia cut sod for hospital project at Ejura

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia Tuesday, July 18, 2023 cut sod for the construction of an ultramodern hospital project at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The project according to the Vice President is part of the government’s Agenda 111, which he has described as the biggest-ever investment in the nation’s healthcare sector.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, Dr Bawumia said government was committed to providing quality health care to the public.

He explained that the project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The Vice President said the project will not stall as funding was readily available for the contractor.

He added that when completed, each facility would provide employment to health workers and others and further create other businesses in the health value chain for the surrounding communities.

He commended President Akuffo Addo and the New Patriotic Party NPP's government for investing hugely in the country’s health sector.

"As you have heard already, the Ghana Health Infrastructure Project better known as the Agenda 111 project consists of the construction of 101 district hospitals in areas without district hospitals and the construction of two psychiatric hospitals for the middle and the southern belts, seven regional hospitals and the rehabilitation of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

"This idea by the President was conceived with the aim of making the country’s healthcare quality, affordable and accessible to the ordinary Ghanaian," he said.

For his part, the Chief of Ejura Traditional Area Barima Osei Hwedie II said he was grateful to the government for providing Ejura and its surrounding residents with the hospital.

He noted that the facility when completed will serve thousands of residents who would have trekked miles to seek health care.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II expressed gratitude to the Vice President for supporting the Ejura community.

He disclosed that the Vice President has led the construction of a water facility which will serve the entire Ejura community, provision of over 1000 cement bags and roofing of the Ejura Divisional Police Command among others.

"Ejura will forever be grateful to you Mr. Vice President for your footprint on our land, your contribution to the development of Ejura is huge and so on behalf of my people we say God bless you," he stated.