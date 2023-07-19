$56.8m loan for National Affordable Housing Programme laid before Parliament

EPC/Turnkey contract agreement between the Government of Ghana and Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha for an amount of $56.8 million to finance the implementation of the National Affordable Housing Programme and the Revised Redevelopment Scheme, has been laid before Parliament.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, presiding, referred the loan agreement to the Committee of Works and Housing and reported to the House.

In addition, the report of the Finance Committee on the Financing Agreement between the Government of Ghana and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) for the amount of $52.50 million; which is made of Blended Loan of $35.17 million and Highly Concessional Loan of $17.32 to finance Promoting Rural Opportunities, Sustainable Profits and Environmental Resilience (PROSPER) Project was laid before the House.

Furthermore, the report of the Finance Committee on the Request for waiver of Domestic Value Added Tax amounting to $1.86 million on materials and works/service procured by Messrs Canadian Commercial Corporation for the implementation of the 132MW Installed Capacity T3 Power Project was presented.

The First Deputy Speaker directed the two reports to be distributed to Members of the House.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority Caucus was not in the Chamber to participate in the business of the House, as they had to accompany one of their own, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North to court for his trial.

The House has since adjourned sitting to Wednesday, July 19, at 1000 hours.

Source: GNA