NPP Primaries: A win for Bawumia will make things tough for NDC in 2024 — Manasseh

19.07.2023

Award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has shared his view on how the 2024 general election is likely to turn out.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, July 19, he tipped the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the favourite to win the next general election.

However, should Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia win the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Manasseh Azure Awuni strongly believes that the ruling government will give the NDC a tough run.

“The grounds are fertile for an NDC victory in 2024. However, if Dr. Bawumia wins the NPP primaries, some important dynamics will change, and the NDC must work extra hard to win. The odds will still favour the NDC, but any form of complacency will result in an upset,” Manasseh Azure Awuni shared in his Twitter post.

Vice President Bawumia is one of three aspirants in the flagbearer election of the NPP regarded as front runners in the race.

He faces strong competition from former Trade and Industries Minister Alan Kyerematen as well as Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

For the NDC, victory is assured in the 2024 General Election regardless of whoever the NPP presents as its candidate for the contest.