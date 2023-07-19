ModernGhana logo
19.07.2023

Koku Anyidoho hails Akufo-Addo gov't for taking over Atta Mills Presidential Library

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho has expressed gratitude to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for taking over the management of the Atta Mills Presidential Library at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The government through the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has taken over the management of the Atta Mills Presidential Library.

The library, which was completed and inaugurated in the year 2016, was left to rot.

The development stems from the resolve of the contractor who executed the project to hold on to the keys for alleged non-payment for work done.

But Mamdev Ghana Limited, the contractor in charge of the library, has eventually handed the facility over to government for renovation and commissioning.

The facility is now in the hands of GTA, the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB), and the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) who have resolved to get it running within three months.

Reacting to the issue in an interview with Onua FM, the former aide to the late President Atta Mills, Koku Anyidoho, said he is now at ease because the library will be functioning in order to protect the legacies of late President Atta Mills.

“This will be one of the legacies of the current government, led by President Akufo-Addo that is protecting the legacies of former presidents.”

He said, “Look at the reconstruction of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. Very beautiful and that of the Atta Mills Presidential Library at Cape Coast in the Central Region.”

“This will be Akufo-Addo's legacy and not the Free SHS policy because such will protect the legacies of former presidents,” Mr. Anyidoho explained.

—3news.com

