ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP race: Don’t attack candidates who insult me – Bawumia to supporters

Headlines NPP race: Dont attack candidates who insult me – Bawumia to supporters
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stressed the importance of a clean and respectful campaign as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race intensifies.

Dr Bawumia said immediately after the contest is concluded, the party will have to come together as a cohesive force to ensure the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not return to power.

For this reason, he insisted that the internal election ought not to be acrimonious.

Addressing party supporters in the Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia said he has asked his supporters and spokespersons not to respond to aspirants who attack him.

Dr Bawumia stressed that as a family, it is crucial for all factions to recognise that a united front was necessary to confront the “main enemy,” which is the NDC.

“I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults.”

“We are one family, and we must remain united. Once the contest concludes, we will come together as a cohesive force to ensure the NDC does not return to power.”

The NPP will elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4.

So far, all 10 flagbearer hopefuls have been cleared to contest in the upcoming elections.

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP race: Dont attack candidates who insult me – Bawumia to supporters NPP race: Don’t attack candidates who insult me – Bawumia to supporters

1 hour ago

Quayson trial: Akufo-Addo will go down as Ghanas worst president – Sam George Quayson trial: Akufo-Addo will go down as Ghana’s worst president – Sam George

1 hour ago

We're hopeful of finding Vitus Yuordong alive — FCCEO We're hopeful of finding Vitus Yuordong alive — FC CEO

1 hour ago

More women using aphrodisiacs – Vendors reveal More women using aphrodisiacs – Vendors reveal

1 hour ago

Oboabo Oyibi chief granted bail for fraudulent sale of land Oboabo Oyibi chief granted bail for fraudulent sale of land

1 hour ago

NDC suspends Akontombra Communication Officer over misconduct NDC suspends Akontombra Communication Officer over misconduct

1 hour ago

Kufuor alive; stop the wicked untruths — Office Kufuor alive; stop the wicked untruths — Office

1 hour ago

Godfred Dame nicodemously resigned from National Cathedral role — Ablakwa Godfred Dame ‘nicodemously’ resigned from National Cathedral role — Ablakwa

1 hour ago

Takoradi: Notorious robbery gang leader arrested by civilians Takoradi: Notorious robbery gang leader arrested by civilians

1 hour ago

NCA announces introduction of Technology Neutrality in Ghana NCA announces introduction of Technology Neutrality in Ghana

Just in....
body-container-line