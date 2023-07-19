ModernGhana logo
Minority boycott: We’re not bothered about losing our seats – Sam George

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George says the Minority caucus is not bothered about losing its seats in Parliament following the continuous boycott of business activities in the chamber.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin ruled that the Minority's boycott of business activities without an official notification and approval from him amounts to a breach of the standing orders of the house which could lead to members of the group losing their seats.

But in an interview on Eyewitness News, Sam George says the Minority will not relent on efforts to halt the persecution of its members.

“Akufo-Addo will go down in the history of this country as the worst president and most undemocratic person. And we must resist him at every turn if it means losing 137 seats in Parliament. They should declare the 137 seats vacant and let’s have a by-election. After all that will bring a lot of development to our 137 constituencies because that is their stalking.”

“The 137 of us have decided and are definite in our minds. We are not going to the chamber any day they take our colleagues to court and persecute them,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh says Ghanaians must not take the Minority seriously.

“I want to tell the Ghanaian people that they shouldn’t take the Minority seriously at all unless they come to convince us why they will boycott the chamber. Today it was most embarrassing, all the private business about 99.9% of all the private businesses were advertised in their names. But I think that they should show maturity in these matters,” he said.

