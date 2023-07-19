ModernGhana logo
Government will restore Ghana's economy hampered by external factors – Richard Ahiagbah

Headlines Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP
Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that external factors continue to undermine the government's efforts to revive Ghana's economy.

He cited the impacts of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a tweet on Tuesday, July 18, Mr. Ahiagbah said "The external sector continues to militate the effort of the government to bring Ghana's economy back from the ruins of the covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War."

He added that Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Deal signed in July 2022 will adversely affect global food prices and likely drive domestic food inflation in Ghana.

He referred to Nana Ndeda, Save the Children's humanitarian policy and advocacy lead, for saying the deal had enabled the stabilization of global markets and towering of food prices worldwide.

"But, what is likely to happen now is that those food prices will go up again," Mr Ahiagbah quoted her whiles speaking to Al Jazeera.

Mr Ahiagbah emphasized that "Ghana, we are an integral part of a global village, where what happens far away in Russia and Ukraine, impacts business at home. Let's take note!"

The Black Sea Grain Deal was signed by Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 under UN and Turkish mediation.

It had allowed vital grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports to resume after being blocked due to the war.

Russia's withdrawal from the deal has raised concerns over global food security and prices.

Ghana's economy has been under strain with rising inflation, fuel price hikes and depreciation of the cedi.

Government has been implementing measures to restore macroeconomic stability which Mr Ahiagbah said external shocks are derailing efforts.

