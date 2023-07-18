‘Just like Mahama; Kennedy Agyapong is a double-tongued hypocrite’—W/R Minister

18.07.2023 LISTEN

Kwabena Okyere Mensah, Western Regional Minister has said Kennedy Agyapong is a hypocrite for accusing Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of Ghana’s economic woes.

According to Mr. Mensah, Kennedy Agyapong is a major beneficiary of juicy contracts in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He said “We were all in the country when Covid broke, were you the one who manufactured Covid? Even the IMF who is giving us a bailout said we (NPP) did not create the problem, as our economic challenges are as a result of Covid,” in an interview on Radio 360’s flagship morning show Y3nsom in Takoradi.

“The other one is the take or pay electricity contracts by the erstwhile NDC government so what has that got to do with either Dr. Bawumia or myself or Ken Ofori-Atta taking us to the IMF?

The Member of Parliament for Takoradi further called out the outspoken Assin Central legislator to return all the juicy contracts and benefits he is enjoying since the NPP has taken Ghana to the IMF.

“Sometimes you encounter an accident in life; Ghana is a member of the IMF and they have given us some assistance during Covid. since Ghana went to the IMF the cedi is stabilizing. What intrigues me however is, between you and I, we all know one of the biggest government contractors is the man you are talking about (Kennedy Agyapong).

“When things were bad and he was benefitting, that was right, but now that he wants to be a Presidential candidate, he has forgotten about all those benefits he derived and wants us to forget about all that? Then he should reverse (SIC) all those contracts he earned and hand it to others and say because Ghana is now back to the IMF, I will not take any government contract again.

“If he continues like that then technically you want to act like a greedy person who wants to benefit both ways. If he wants to find someone to blame for Ghana going to the IMF, why won’t he also along the lines of equity say that he will not take any of the contracts he is taking during this IMF period? He is just misleading people and it needs to be straightened. He is like Former President Mahama who will accept the havoc done to our economy by Covid when he is outside the country but when he is in Ghana, he blames every economic woe on President Akufo-Addo. They are the double-tongued people we need not trust,” the Western Regional Minister stated.