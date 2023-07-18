Ken Agyapong is acting like a greedy person; he benefited when times were tough but never complained – Okyere Darko

Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Mensah [Left] and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong [Right]

18.07.2023 LISTEN

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Mensah has hit out at Kennedy Agyapong over his criticism of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Assin Central MP during a campaign tour in Kintampo took a swipe at the Vice President, accusing him of taking Ghana’s economy to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after bragging and describing himself as a strategist.

Unhappy with the jabs directed at Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Mensah has argued that Kennedy Agyapong is behaving like a greedy person.

Speaking in an interview with Radio 360, the Minister said the Assin Central MP was quiet when he enjoyed government contracts during the Covid period when times were tough.

Kwabena Okyere Mensah is appalled that now that Ken Agyapong is vying for the flagbearer position in the NPP, he wants to point fingers and accuse the Vice President of failing.

“Sometimes you encounter an accident in life; Ghana is a member of the IMF and they have given us some assistance during Covid. Since Ghana went to the IMF the cedi is stabilizing. What intrigues me however is, between you and I, we all know one of the biggest government contractors is the man you are talking about [Kennedy Agyapong].

“When things were bad and he was benefitting, that was right, but now that he wants to be a Presidential candidate, he has forgotten about all those benefits he derived and wants us to forget about all that?” Kwabena Okyere Mensah wondered.

The Western Regional Minister continued, “Then he should reverse (SIC) all those contracts he earned and hand it to others and say because Ghana is now back to the IMF, I will not take any government contract again.

“If he continues like that then technically you want to act like a greedy person who wants to benefit both ways.”

Going forward, Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Mensah urged all flagbearer aspirants to do a clean campaign instead of attacking one another in the race.