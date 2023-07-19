ModernGhana logo
Sovie Kudzra: Three minors involved in canoe accident yet to be found

By Evans Attah Akangla 
Three minors believed to have gone missing in the canoe accident on River Dayi at Sovie Kudzra in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta region are yet to be found days of search by the community.

The canoe transporting them to the other bank of the river capsized over the weekend.

Speaking to Swiss Fm Morning Express, the Assembly member of Kudzra electoral area Hon. Ernest Fasemkyere said the incident occurred between the early hours of Saturday.

According to him, he believes the mishap occurred as a result of the heavy rains which saw the river overflown.

He disclosed that the incident is the third in six years recorded in the municipality.

He also disclosed that the assembly on several occasions has appealed to the Member of Parliament and other government bodies to help in the reconstruction of the bridge over the river but to no avail.

The Assembly member however noted that a relative of the unfound minors upon receiving the news, was trying to get to the scene on a motorcycle and got involved in an accident and died on the spot.

The incident has been reported to the Police at Kpando for investigation.

He noted that the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and National Disaster Management Organization NADMO in the Municipality are yet to report to the scene.

Hon. Fasemkyere however appealed to the authorities especially the Member of Parliament to respond to their plight since she promised to construct a bridge to curb the frequent lose of lives on the Dayi River.

