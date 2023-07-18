Women in Banda undergo training on their rights

Some women in Banda Ahenkro, in the Banda District of the Bono region have participated in a three-day workshop on human rights and media advocacy to equip them with the requisite knowledge on their fundamental human rights as well as strengthen their socioeconomic rights and make them independent.

Women In Livelihood Development (WILD), an NGO, organized the training workshop for the beneficiaries as part of its ‘Women Rights Advocacy' programme.

WILD is a women-led civil society organization, aimed at improving livelihoods among rural women and deprived communities.

WILD is working on women and gender issues in Banda, Tain and Wenchi in the Bono Region as well as Obuasi, Afigya Kwabre and Kumasi Metropolis and other Municipal and District Assemblies in Ashanti Region.

Participants of the workshop were empowered to take active part in policy formulation to help them contribute effectively to national and democratic development at all levels so that they can influence programs and policies which always discriminate against women.

It also equipped them with sufficient knowledge on how to effectively engage and use the media space as a strong tool to advocate for women's rights and demand accountability from duty bearers.

In attendance were the Banda District Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament, chiefs, faith-based groups as well as officials of various public departments and agencies and women leaders.

PNDC Law 111

The participants were again taken through series of training to enhance their understanding on the provisions of the Intestate Succession Law (PNDC Law 111), which spells out how properties should be shared among families and siblings and the need to allocate resources to women to promote gender equality.

Mrs. Esther Foriwaa, the executive Director for WILD, noted women are less likely to be included in decision-making about land and are more susceptible to displacement and exploitation because they lack control over the land they depend on.

According to her, women generally own less land and have less secured rights over land compared to men and added that averagely, less than 20 per cent of women are landholders even though they make up an estimated 43 per cent of the agricultural labour force.

Mrs Foriwaa stated that stronger women's rights to land and productive assets would enhance their status, improve their living conditions, better nutrition and food sovereignty, improve health, and education outcomes, give them higher earnings and better protect them from gender violence.