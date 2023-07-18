ModernGhana logo
Northern politicians should be ashamed of themselves for failing to develop the North – Ken Agyepong

Kennedy Agyepong, a flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has strongly criticised politicians of northern Ghana for their failure to develop their part of the country.

He expressed his disappointment with their tactics of asking for votes from their fellow northerners solely based on their shared regional identity, rather than delivering tangible development to the people.

During his campaign tour of the Savanna Region, Mr Agyepong condemned these politicians, emphasising that the North is blessed with fertile and arable lands, which should have been harnessed for economic growth and to address the issue of northern urban drift.

He urged Northern citizens to be wise and not fall prey to the manipulations of such politicians who have not fulfilled their promise to develop the North over the years.

As a smart businessman, Mr Agyepong believes he can contribute to turning the fortunes of the North around.

He emphasised that the people of the North are not poor but possess abundant resources that can be transformed into wealth and prosperity.

His focus is on empowering the youth and women, providing job opportunities, and creating an inclusive environment that benefits everyone in the region, without any form of discrimination.

Mr Agyepong's campaign aims to uplift the five Northern regions by tapping into their potential, creating wealth and opportunities that will benefit the entire community.

His vision is to bring about positive change, development, and growth while urging fellow Northerners to demand accountability and real progress from their political representatives.

-Classfmonline

