Sports is key to national developmen —Bono East Minister

Mr Kwesi Adu Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister has reiterate the need to focus on developing sports as it was an avenue to explore resources to develop the country.

Mr Gyan explained that developing sports personalities could earn the country lots of foreign currencies, promote unity, and foster national identity that would woo investors and development organisations into the country to invest.

He indicated that many countries such as Brazil, Germany, Spain, among others has made it to the top through sports and that it would be incumbent for the Bono East Region as well as Ghana as a whole to focus on developing sports so as to generate additional income to boost the country's economy among other things.

The Regional Minister was speaking on Monday at the opening ceremony of the Bono East Regional Sports Festival for Senior High Schools in the Region held at the Ameyaw Akumfi Sports Stadium in Techiman, the Bono East Regional Capital and urged the participants of the games to stay focused and avoid drugs, and indiscipline on the field.

He assured of the Region's commitment to support sports to grow as that was the surest way to sell the good name and rich culture of the Bono East Region to the outside world.

Alhaji Adams Muazu Bono East Regional Sports Coordinator outline the purpose of the festival and mentioned that it was meant to select a formidable team in all sporting disciplines to represent the Region at the National Sports Festival in Takoradi, the Western Regional capital.

Alhaji Muazu urged the participants to give their best out so as to catch the attention of the selection team so they could be part of the formidable team.

He further encouraged the participants to remain obedient and abide by the rules of the game to emerge successful.

The Regional Minister presented 12 jerseys and 18 footballs to support competition.