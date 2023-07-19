ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.07.2023 Social News

Abuakwa DKC residents clash with chief, former Assembly Member over construction on main street

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Abuakwa DKC residents clash with chief, former Assembly Member over construction on main street
19.07.2023 LISTEN

Some angry residents of Abuakwa DKC in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of the Ashanti Region have clashed with a chief and a former Assembly member over construction on a street.

The residents have accused the caretaker chief of the area, Nana Acheampong and a former Assembly member for Atwima Manhyia Kennedy Osei Sarfo of constructing a permanent structure on a street.

The residents pointed out that, the act of the chief and the former Assembly member will block hundreds of residents from accessing their homes if allowed to work.

The agitated residents on Monday July 17, 2023, went to the construction site and ordered the former Assembly member to stop work until the Municipal Engineer inspect the area.

The move to stop work on the site by the aggrieved residents did not sit well with the former Assembly member which erupted heated argument between the two parties.

Some of the residents who brought out their allocation paper during the agitations told this reporter that, the land in question was earmarked to build a taxi rank for the community but the chief sold it in addition to the street after claiming to rezone the area.

Meanwhile Nana Acheampong after showing up at the site said they have directed the former Assembly member to leave 15 feet for the public to use as a street.

He added that the street after a rezoning is no more a public road but upon further engagements; they decided to leave the 15 feet for the street.

Meanwhile, the former Assembly member has vowed to work on the land claiming that, the papers he has proves that the area is a full plot which he bought from the Nana Acheampong for construction.

He added that he has also secured a building permit which proved that, he was not going contrary to the law.

A building Inspector at the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal Assembly, Joseph Asamoah (Pablo) who had visited the site confirmed that the assembly after inspection asked the developer to stop work on the site.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, President for the New Ghana Social Justice Forum LGBTQ+ not the cause of sex for job, corruption, unemployment canker; focus on t...

3 hours ago

Just like Mahama; Kennedy Agyapong is a double-tongued hypocrite—WR Minister ‘Just like Mahama; Kennedy Agyapong is a double-tongued hypocrite’—W/R Minister

4 hours ago

Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Mensah Left and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong Right Ken Agyapong is acting like a greedy person; he benefited when times were tough ...

4 hours ago

NPP primaries: Alan tours Volta region; says I'm your new JJ Rawlings NPP primaries: Alan tours Volta region; says I'm your new JJ Rawlings

4 hours ago

2024 elections: Itll be extremely difficult but NPP will win —Nana B 2024 elections: ‘It’ll be extremely difficult but NPP will win’ — Nana B

4 hours ago

Sekou has hand in his father Kwame Nkrumah's overthrow for describing him as dictator– Stephen Atubiga Sekou has hand in his father Kwame Nkrumah's overthrow for describing him as dic...

5 hours ago

Pastor and family roam in town naked to imitate Adam and Eve Pastor and family roam in town naked to imitate Adam and Eve

5 hours ago

Bernard Mornah ‘Double standard' NPP blames covid for failed skytrain project yet persecute Gya...

5 hours ago

419 stock and trade of NPP; sky train project a scam—Alhassan Suhuyini ‘419 stock and trade of NPP; sky train project a scam’—Alhassan Suhuyini

5 hours ago

Covid-19 used to justify NPPs failed policies and projects—Alhassan Suhuyini ‘Covid-19 used to justify NPP’s failed policies and projects’—Alhassan Suhuyini

Just in....
body-container-line