Abuakwa DKC residents clash with chief, former Assembly Member over construction on main street

Some angry residents of Abuakwa DKC in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of the Ashanti Region have clashed with a chief and a former Assembly member over construction on a street.

The residents have accused the caretaker chief of the area, Nana Acheampong and a former Assembly member for Atwima Manhyia Kennedy Osei Sarfo of constructing a permanent structure on a street.

The residents pointed out that, the act of the chief and the former Assembly member will block hundreds of residents from accessing their homes if allowed to work.

The agitated residents on Monday July 17, 2023, went to the construction site and ordered the former Assembly member to stop work until the Municipal Engineer inspect the area.

The move to stop work on the site by the aggrieved residents did not sit well with the former Assembly member which erupted heated argument between the two parties.

Some of the residents who brought out their allocation paper during the agitations told this reporter that, the land in question was earmarked to build a taxi rank for the community but the chief sold it in addition to the street after claiming to rezone the area.

Meanwhile Nana Acheampong after showing up at the site said they have directed the former Assembly member to leave 15 feet for the public to use as a street.

He added that the street after a rezoning is no more a public road but upon further engagements; they decided to leave the 15 feet for the street.

Meanwhile, the former Assembly member has vowed to work on the land claiming that, the papers he has proves that the area is a full plot which he bought from the Nana Acheampong for construction.

He added that he has also secured a building permit which proved that, he was not going contrary to the law.

A building Inspector at the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal Assembly, Joseph Asamoah (Pablo) who had visited the site confirmed that the assembly after inspection asked the developer to stop work on the site.