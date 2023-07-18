ModernGhana logo
A/R: Clash between land guards and woodworkers sends two people to the hospital

There has been a nasty clash between some alleged land guards and woodworkers at Akwatialine, within the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The clash has resulted in serious injuries to two individuals who have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

This follows a similar clash back in April this year that also resulted in a number of woodworkers sustaining various injuries.

That incident happened after the woodworkers refused to vacate the area where they operate to facilitate the redevelopment of the area.

Despite efforts by authorities of the Asokore Mampong Municipality to relocate the hundreds of wood sellers from Akwatialine to pave the way for the redevelopment, there is no consensus.

It is the misunderstanding that reportedly sparked the clash on Tuesday, July 18, as the contractors were extending construction works to the area.

The woodworkers who argue they have been on the land for a very long time resisted and clashed with some persons believed to be land guards whose services have purportedly been employed to force the woodworkers out.

Concerned about the latest clash, the presiding member of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, Mathew Amissah has stressed that there will be continuous engagements to resolve the matter mutually between the authorities and woodworkers.

