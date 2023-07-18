Ghanaians are going through hard times; look into $2m Sky Train deal - Alhassan Suhuyini to Attorney General

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has called on the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame to take an interest in the $2 million Sky Train deal.

On Monday, July 17, the Minority in Parliament expressed concern over the $2 million dollars paid to the investors in the Sky Train deal.

Addressing the press in Parliament on Monday, July 17, MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza on behalf of the Minority demanded answers on why government paid the money to the investor but there is no work to show for it.

“If the government was not the one funding the Sky Train, what was the 2 million Dollars meant for? But the important question is this, when you have a situation where the Minister says in 2023 that he always believes that before the project takes off there should be a cabinet approval, there should be a parliamentary approval, PPA approval, since none of these things, in fact, the Auditor General report suggested that the company did not even have the license to operate this system they wanted to operate, so the question is, what was the reason for the government to act in the way to give out 2 million dollars?

"Who actually took the decision to pay this entity in Mauritius? Was Dr. Bawumia, the chairman of the economic management team aware that without any recourse to the Public Procurement Act, it was wrong for any government entity to pay that kind of amount? Who authorized the payment of the 2 million Dollars in terms of the so-called feasibility? Which normal decision-maker pays out 2 million Dollars for feasibility to determine whether the project is bankable? This thing will only happen when it is an organized crime,” Kwame Agbodza said at the press conference.

Speaking to TV3 on the matter today, Alhassan Suhuyini said in the midst of current hard times, it is important that Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame looks into the Sky Train Deal.

He said now is a good time for the Minister of Justice to up his game in the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“These are hard times for Ghanaians, the mid-year budget is coming and we are told to expect an increase in taxes and the introduction of new taxes because our country needs more revenue. More revenue for what? For these kinds of transactions? $2 million here, hundreds of millions of Ghana Cedis there without any benefits to us.

“If nothing at all the Attorney-General must up his game, these are the things that the Attorney-General must concern himself with,” Alhassan Suhuyini argued.