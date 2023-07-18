ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.07.2023 Headlines

Name one job you’ve created for party supporters since becoming Vice president – Ken Agyepong’s campaign team tells Bawumia

Name one job youve created for party supporters since becoming Vice president – Ken Agyepongs campaign team tells Bawumia
18.07.2023 LISTEN

A member of the Communications Team for Kennedy Agyapong's 2024 Presidential campaign has challenged Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to provide evidence of any job he has created since assuming office in 2017.

The team asserts that Kennedy Agyepong has employed around seven thousand workers but as head of the Economic Management Team, the Vice President has not created any job opportunities for the delegates of the party.

They argue that instead, the Vice President is going around taking credit for the work done by Ministers and their Deputies.

They called on Dr Bawumia to focus on his own accomplishments.

Responding to a statement made by the Vice President during his campaign trail where he mentioned that the party is not only for the rich, a member of Kennedy Agyepong's Communications Team, Mr George Opoku Amponsah called out Dr. Bawumia and his team.

Mr Amponsah warned that they will not stand idle while attacks are directed at Kennedy Agyepong, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central Region.

During an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Mr Amponsah stated that Kennedy Agyepong did not amass his wealth from being in government.

He pointed out that not too long ago, Dr Bawumia, as a running mate, relied on the generosity of others, but now he allegedly has significant wealth and is reportedly offering GHS200 to delegates on his campaign trail to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr Amponsah criticised Dr Bawumia and his team for constantly attacking Kennedy Agyepong's personality, suggesting that this is because Agyepong understands the challenges faced by neglected party delegates.

The Communications Team member emphasised that they will not tolerate baseless attacks on Kennedy Agyepong's bid for the presidency

—Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Journalists tour areas destroyed by mining activities in Eastern Region Journalists tour areas destroyed by mining activities in Eastern Region

3 hours ago

Corruption in Ghana is pervasive; cuts across all levels – Prof Oppong Koranteng Corruption in Ghana is pervasive; cuts across all levels – Prof Oppong Koranteng

3 hours ago

Monetization of Ghanas politics very scary — Prof Oppong Koranteng Monetization of Ghana’s politics very scary — Prof Oppong Koranteng

4 hours ago

We dont use landguards to reclaim lands – Police refutes Land Ministry Directors claim We don’t use landguards to reclaim lands – Police refutes Land Ministry Director...

4 hours ago

Reject NPP massively – Apaak to Ghanaians over high tomato importation Reject NPP massively – Apaak to Ghanaians over high tomato importation

4 hours ago

All soft-skinned bullion vans withdrawn All soft-skinned bullion vans withdrawn

4 hours ago

Opuni trial: It's up to trial judge to decide if part-heard case must start afresh but parties free to challenge it — Godfred Dame Opuni trial: It's up to trial judge to decide if part-heard case must start afre...

4 hours ago

Mid-year Budget review: COPEC warns against introduction of new taxes on fuel Mid-year Budget review: COPEC warns against introduction of new taxes on fuel

4 hours ago

Sky train project: 2million payment was made by GIIF not Railways Ministry – Joe Ghartey clarifies Sky train project: $2million payment was made by GIIF not Railways Ministry – Jo...

4 hours ago

Cocoa bills debt exchange is an indication govt cant pay its debts – Joe Jackson Cocoa bills debt exchange is an indication govt can’t pay its debts – Joe Jackso...

Just in....
body-container-line