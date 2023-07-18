Pay us in full what you owe or we resume our picketing – Food Suppliers to gov’t

The National Food Suppliers Association has served notice it will not accept partial payment from government.

Members of the association from all parts of the country stormed Accra early this month to stage a demonstration at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) to demand payment for work down in the past two years.

In its picketing, the National Food Suppliers Association refused to leave the premises of NAFCO as members spent nights outside at the mercy of mosquitos.

After various engagements with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Finance Ministry, the association was assured that government will make payment on Wednesday, July 17.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, spokesperson for the National Food Suppliers Association, Koku Amedume served a warning to government that it will only accept full payment.

He said if government refuses to make full payment, members will resume their demonstration at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company on Thursday, July 20.

“We are expecting full settlement of our money because our money has been long overdue, interest has accumulated, banks are on us to take our properties, members are languishing in abject poverty

“We can no longer accept a meager payment in the settlement, we are here to take the full payment and we are interested in the full payment without which we will resume our picketing right after Thursday,” Koku Amedume stressed.