‘Double standard' NPP blames covid for failed skytrain project yet persecute Gyakye Quayson for similar covid-19 reasons’—Mornah

Bernard Mornah, a former National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC) has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of double standard.

He said the ruling NPP is blaming Covid-19 for the failed sky train project yet persecuting James Gyake Quayson for the same reasons.

According to Mr. Mornah, NPP is forcing Ghanaians to believe covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war was the cause of the economic woes yet refused to accept the same reasons that covid-19 delayed the processing of the renunciation certificate of James Gyakye Quayson in Canada.

Speaking on TV3 on July 18, he said “I think it becomes like music everyday when you wake up, you have to talk about the levels of stealing, the deliberate abuse of state resources by President Akufo-Addo and his administration and to the extent that the president now finds luxury in saying that corruption is not just politicians but everyone in our society is corrupt.

“It is just to indicate that the president has failed in tackling corruption in the manner that should be tackled. When I listen to George Ayisi saying Covid-19 could prevent Ghana from continuing the project that was envisioned by the Vice President as far back as 2016 when he talks about sky trains yet Covid 19 could not prevent Gyakye Quayson from continuing his renunciation certificate.

“So when it suits NPP communicators and the government, covid 19 is responsible for all the difficulties Ghana is going through, now when it favors them it can be used as an excuse for which certain things have not gone right. When you speak from both angles of your mouth and citizens are watching you, it becomes a bit difficult,” Bernard Mornah stated.

George Ayisi-Boateng, the Director of Communications for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has cited Covid-19 as the reason for the failure of the sky train project.

According to Mr. Ayisi, the initial preparations for the project commenced smoothly until 2019 when the covid-19 struck.

On the opening day of the Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg in 2019, Ghana signed an agreement with a South African company for a train project that would be built above the ground. The train tracks were to be 194 km long and transport nearly 400,000 passengers a year within Greater Accra, covering five routes. Skytrain, the project’s trademarked brand name, was to create 5,000 jobs throughout the construction period.

None of that will happen anytime soon, according to Ghana’s Minister of Railway Development John Peter Amewu, who said the project is too expensive.