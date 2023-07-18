ModernGhana logo
It’s disappointing we can't produce enough local food to reduce food inflation – John Kwakye

Dr. John Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye has indicated that Ghanaians should get ready to pay more for food.

This is his projection following the additional restriction placed on Ukraine on grain supplies.

In a post on Twitter, Dr. John Kwakye said it is very disappointing that Ghana cannot produce enough food locally.

This when done, he believes would reduce food inflation for prices to come down.

“Ghana must brace itself for even higher food prices as Ukrainian grain supplies are being once more restricted. It is disappointing that we can't produce enough local food to reduce food inflation, which exceeded 54% in June, and the general cost of living,” Dr. John Kwakye said in his post.

Food Inflation in Ghana averaged 12.89 percent from 2013 to an all-time high of 61.00 percent in January 2023.

Current inflation in Ghana [42.5%] is driven by high food inflation according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

