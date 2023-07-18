Corruption in Ghana is pervasive; cuts across all levels – Prof Oppong Koranteng

A leading governance expert has said corruption in Ghana is widespread not limited to just politicians and office holders.

In an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, July 17, Prof Roger Oppong Koranteng, Head of Public Sector Governance at the Commonwealth Secretariat, said the issue must be of concern to all.

Prof Koranteng explained that while politicians and senior office holders are frequently accused of corruption, the problem permeats all levels of society.

He called for broader efforts to instil ethics, integrity and accountability at all levels in order to effectively tackle the endemic corruption.

"I am not going to mince words, corruption in Ghana is pervasive. From the man on the street to the highest level, corruption is pervasive. We mostly accuse our politicians and senior public officials as corrupt, but the question we often do not ask is ‘Where are they coming from?’" he said.

"They are definitely not coming from the moon. They are the same Ghanaians who go to school, complete their tertiary schools and who get into positions of authority are corrupt. So the corruption, actually comes from the street," Prof Koranteng added.

The governance expert cited the growing monetization in the country’s political space, noting that it poses a threat to democracy.

Meanwhile, since 2017, Ghana's score on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index has improved slightly from its low point that year, a score of 40 on a scale from 0 ("highly corrupt") to 100 ("very clean"). In the succeeding years, Ghana's score has either risen or remained steady; in 2022, Ghana scored 43.